Immigrant Community in Albuquerque Declares We Are #HereToStay

Commentary: Albuquerque, N.M. - On Saturday, immigrant youth from all across the state, together with hundreds of community members, people of faith and labor advocates, will rally and march beginning at the corner of MLK Jr. Ave. and University Blvd. on a national day of action to prevent deportations by preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which currently protects three quarters of a million young immigrants and provides stability for their families, and winning local policy changes at the state and city level as well as creating sanctuary spaces in churches and schools to protect immigrants and refugees.

In nearly 50 cities across the country, immigrants and people of conscience of all backgrounds will raise their voice to declare that they will stand in the way of deportations, racial profiling, criminalization and hatred. We are #HereToStay and will not be moved.

The march culminates at Civic Plaza, where community members, immigrant youth, and allies will mount support in favor of a sanctuary policies that publicly supports DACA and outlines protections for the immigrant and refugee community ahead of a Trump administration.

Who: NM Dream Team; including its 7 chapters from across New Mexico, United We Dream and community members wearing orange #HereToStay shirts

What: Rally and March in honor of Martin Luther King’s Legacy and in preparation for the upcoming Trump’s administration.

Where: 10 am - University of New Mexico; at the corner of MLK Jr. Ave. and University Blvd.

Culmination: Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza

Visuals: Immigrant Youth and Allies holding #HereToStay posters, banners and orange shirts declaring the immigrant community is #HereToStay.

NM Dream Team is a youth-lead group made up of undocumented students, families, and allies working in and alongside our community committed to informing, empowering and standing up with immigrants in our state.

United We Dream is the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation, a powerful nonpartisan network made up of 55 affiliate organizations in 26 states. UWD organizes and advocates for the dignity and fair treatment of immigrant youth and families, regardless of immigration status. We seek to address the inequities and obstacles faced by immigrant youth and believe that by empowering immigrant youth, we can advance the cause of the entire community—justice for all immigrants.