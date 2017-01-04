"Impermanent Topography" Coming To New Mexico State University Art Gallery

Las Cruces, NM--Featuring works by eleven NMSU Department of Art faculty and staff members, Impermanent Topography addresses the social, political, geographical, and cultural landscapes that comprise our ever-shifting understandings of contemporary life. This exhibition grapples with the unwieldy intersections of memory, selfhood, and information through human inscriptions of identity in paint, metal, clay, digital media, and experimental sculpture. Curated by Michelle Lanteri, Impermanent Topography includes artwork by Julia Barello, Tauna Cole-Dorn, Craig Cully, Jessika Edgar, Motoko Furuhashi, Richard Hesketh, Wes Kline, Adam Labe, Bree Lamb, Jacob Muñoz, and Rachel Stevens.

A diverse selection of media and style give form to the inquiries put forth by the Impermanent Topography artists. Craig Cully’s Slaughter Series confronts the undoing and reconstruction of life through expressionistic accumulations of oil paint that interrogate the unnatural yet customary process of harvesting livestock for foodstuffs. Motoko Furuhashi’s coiled packing tape sculptures record the artist’s performative explorations of select exterior landscapes in her evidencing of the particularity of place in collected earthly material. Wes Kline’s intermedia installation produced with Erika Lynne Hanson is titled Varied Choreographies (desert, dialogue, debris); this work investigates serial movement as a choreographed system that activates community. Through porcelain letters that script prayers for the dead around steel rows, Rachel Stevens’ I Can’t Remember My Name sculpture describes the adaptation, impermanent home, and survival of her grandparents and relatives during the Holocaust in the Western Ukraine.

The exhibition will run from January 17 through February 9, 2017. An opening reception will be held at the University Art Gallery on Friday, January 20, from 5-7 p.m. All Impermanent Topography associated programming, as well as admission to the gallery, is free and open to the public.

Highlighted programs:

“Finding a Path: Collaborative Tape Sculpture with Motoko Furuhashi” - Tues., 1/24, 5:15 p.m.

“Space Harmonic Performance by Wes Kline” - Wed., 2/8, 5:15 p.m.



The University Art Gallery’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

