Inauguration Day Events At UTEP In El Paso

On Inauguration Day, UTEP will host “Convivencia: Community in Action,” a series of activities to encourage discussion and dialogue among UTEP and community members.

Participants will be encouraged to share their stories and talk about important issues facing the United States during the open mic session from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Centennial Plaza.

Thirty community and campus groups will share information about the causes they support and sign up volunteers at the Round Table and Community Connections event from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Tomás Rivera Conference Center, Union Building East, third floor.

The PBS documentary “Beyond Borders: Undocumented Mexican Americans,” will be screened from 1-2:30 p.m. in the UTEP Union Cinema. The documentary will be followed by a panel discussion with Joe Heyman, Ph.D., director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies, and Eva Moya, Ph.D., associate dean of the College of Health Sciences.

“We must spend more time talking to one another – getting to know each other's stories, experiences, hopes and dreams,” said Ann Horak, Ph.D., associate professor of practice in the College of Liberal Arts and the event’s organizer. “We also need to be in service to causes larger than ourselves, working together for the good of all on our campus, in our city and state, for our nation and for our global village.”

The event is free and open to the public.