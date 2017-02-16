Indiscriminant Immigrant Raids Contrary To Core American Values

Commentary: James Jimenez, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, issued the following statement regarding the recent immigration raids in southern New Mexico:

“We are disturbed at the news of immigration raids in southern New Mexico and urge immigration officials to keep the best interests of all of our children and families at heart going forward.

“As a nation built on ingenuity, America can craft common-sense reforms to our immigration system that improve our economy and keep us safe while maintaining our American values of inclusion and equality of opportunity.

“Large, indiscriminant raids tear families apart and go against the very values that are set forth in our nation’s founding documents. No matter where you’re born, our Constitution holds that we are all human beings and entitled to the same basic rights and respect—that includes the right to due process.

“All of our state’s children, no matter where they were born, deserve the opportunity to learn, develop and thrive. When we promote positive outcomes for children in immigrant families, we are taking steps to improve the quality of life for all New Mexicans.”