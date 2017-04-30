"Innovate and Create" Summer Camp Offered for Girls In Grades 6-10

The Innovate & Create Camp is an engaging two-week STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) experience hosted at the New Mexico History Museum and the Palace of the Governors for young women in grades 6-10. For two weeks this July (July 10-14, 2017 and July 24-28, 2017), participants will learn via guided maker activities that bridge technology, art, and history in fun an innovative ways. “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails and the Santa Fe Opera to bring this exciting hands-on program to our community and to the next generation of innovative women makers,” said Meredith Davidson of the New Mexico History Museum who spearheaded the partnership. “The Innovate & Create camp is an ongoing program with the Girl Scouts. This summer, we’ve partnered with them to take it to another level that gives these young women access to museum resources and exposure to behind-the-scenes efforts at the Santa Fe Opera.” Cost is $100 per teen, per week. Camp is available for students in grades 6-10 and is limited to 15 participants per week. Individuals can sign up for one week or both. Included in the fee is a complementary one-year membership in the Girl Scouts and the opportunity to learn with like-minded young women. Scholarships are available. Week 1 (July 10-14, 10am-4pm)Learn about important New Mexican women of history through engineering. We’ll focus on maker projects using 3D printing technology, multimedia, and circuitry to make an interactive board game. Become a part of history while learning from the collections at the New Mexico History Museum. Week 2 (July 24-28, 10am-4pm)Explore electronics and circuitry through music and textiles. We’ll capitalize on access to the Santa Fe Opera as inspiration to create futuristic music, sewable electronics, and explore the History Museum’s textile collection to bridge the past with the future. To register, contact Anthony Salvagno at ASalvagno@nmgirlscouts.org
or register online at: (week 1) http://www.nmgirlscouts.org/content/nmgirlscouts/en/events-repository/2017/InnovateCreate-3.html
(week 2) http://www.nmgirlscouts.org/content/nmgirlscouts/en/events-repository/2017/InnovateCreate-4.html. Photo Credit:
Innovate & Create camper, 2016 Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails