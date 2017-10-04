“Interference + Interaction” Exhibit To Open At University Art Gallery At NMSU

The New Mexico State University Art Gallery will feature works by Nabil Gonzalez, Daisy Quezada, Laura Turón and the Jellyfish Colectivo in a group show titled “Interference + Interaction,” which begins with an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 and runs through Friday, Nov. 17.

The artists in “Interference + Interaction” mediate everyday noise, communication and social predicaments within personal and political spheres, negotiating the boundaries of the complex and multilayered issues that arise due to the current relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.

By way of mark making, sculpture, installation, murals and culturally conscious beautification projects each artist in this exhibition confronts miscommunications, misperceptions, cliché images, and outdated dialogues that exist with current border region representations.

This exhibition was curated by Michelle Lanteri and organized by Marisa Sage, the UAG’s director and head curator.

“The thread of commonality between these artists is their artistic contributions to Mexican-American cultural production in their border communities and the interruption of normative conversations, sensory perceptions, psychological attitudes and community outlooks, particular to the greater Southwest region,” Lanteri said. “It is interaction that forms the bridge—el puente—between Mexican and American cultures, across borders designed to separate ideologies with force.

“Gonzalez’ prints and sculptures activate resistance against political corruption and the quieting of the families of missing women in Ciudad Juárez,” Lanteri said. “Laura Turón’s drawings deconstruct expected processes and create imprinted marks on paper and walls to change narratives of time and place.”

“The Jellyfish Colectivo’s site-specific murals reinvent a particularity of place and politics as materializations of this group of artists’ heartening and divergent perspectives,” Sage said. “Daisy Quezada's work bridges the personal to the social, forming a relationship to immigration, gender inequality, labor and class issues that have resulted in a population left feeling devalued and lost within their own culture.”

Artists’ lectures will also be hosted by the UAG. Jellyfish Colectivo will present a lecture at 1 p.m Saturday, Oct. 21; Nabil Gonzalez will give a workshop at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and Daisy Quezada will present a lecture at 6 pm. Thursday, Nov. 9.

These events are free and open to the public. The University Art Gallery at NMSU is located in D.W. Williams Hall, at the intersection of University and Solano Avenues. The UAG is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Designated gallery parking is available, and general parking on the NMSU campus is free on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

