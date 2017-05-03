Interim County Manager Appointed

After a special meeting Tuesday, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Chuck McMahon as interim county manager, and they awarded him a one-year contract.

McMahon, a 17-year Doña Ana County employee, will serve as the county’s chief executive while a search for a permanent county manager is undertaken. He is eligible to apply for the job.

“The full board has complete faith in Mr. McMahon,” said Doña Ana County Commission Chairwoman Isabella Solis. “We respect him and can work with him, and we’re confident that we now have the time we need to search for a new county manager without worrying in any way about the stability of the organization during the transition.”

McMahon said he was humbled by the opportunity to take the lead.

“I’m dedicated to this organization and its people,” McMahon said. “I rose through the ranks myself, so I feel very much connected to the county at every level, and I’ll do my very best to make sure we move through this period with no interruption of service and with a clear commitment to both our constituents and the hard-working staff.”

The contract stipulates that if a permanent manager is selected before the contract expires, McMahon will return to his classified position as assistant county manager in charge of operations.

