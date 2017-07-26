Interior Secretary Zinke To Visit Las Cruces This Week

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is scheduled to visit Las Cruces this week in connection with the Trump administration's review of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

Zinke is slated Thursday to take part in a public meeting at the Las Cruces Convention Center with the mayors of Las Cruces, Mesilla, Anthony and Sunland Park.

The Rio Grande del Norte National Monument and the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument are among 27 monuments where a review ordered by President Donald Trump might remove protections previously considered irreversible.

The review is rekindling a fierce debate about oversight of lands marked by ancient petroglyphs and towering mountain spires.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association is urging Trump to eliminate certain large-scale national monuments.