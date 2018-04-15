It's The Law: Las Cruces Drivers Reminded to Avoid Cell Phone Use

Las Cruces motorists are reminded to refrain from using a cell phone – or any other device that distracts attention – while operating a motor vehicle.

The ordinance prohibits cell phone use while driving within city limits. The ban includes engaging in a phone call or creating, sending and reading text messages or e-mail while operating a motor vehicle. Drivers are also prohibited from handling a device or Smart Phone to access social media.

Using a cell phone or otherwise manipulating an electronic device while driving is not considered lawful or safe.

Engaging in a conversation on a cell phone is permitted within city limits if the driver is utilizing a hands-free device and its use does not otherwise interfere with the safe operation of the vehicle.