The J. Paul Taylor Academy JAAM Fest and Art Auction is taking place this Friday at 4:45 at 402 W. Court in Las Cruces at the academy. The art auction benefits the J. Paul Taylor Academy’s school programs. Edmundo Resendez spoke with Padma Valdevit who is a parent of a child that attends the school and organizer of the event.

J. Paul Taylor Art Auction Full Interview

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.