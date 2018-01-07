January 31 deadline approaches for Sustainable Business Recognition

“If your business is sustainable, you should apply to be recognized for your efforts,” says Carrie Hamblen, CEO/President of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce (LCGCC).

“Through the Sustainable Business Recognition Program we help highlight the many ways local businesses implement green practices,” explains Hamblen. “For example, by increasing recycling, businesses can reduce the cost of waste removal. And, if they can invest in solar panels, they can reduce their long-term energy costs.”

For the second year, the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) has partnered with the LCGCC to help honor and promote those businesses making efforts to reduce waste and increase sustainability.

The 2018 application for the Sustainable Business Recognition Program is available at LocalLasCruces.com/programs through January 31st. Last year, fourteen local businesses completed the application process, varying in size and business type. Of those applicants four businesses were selected by a committee of Green Chamber members and recognized as the “2017 Top Sustainable Businesses” – Las Cruces Academy, SunPower by Positive Energy Solar, Health Alternatives, and Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary Thrift Store.

Businesses are asked to report how much they recycle or compost, what recycled materials they purchase, the use of any "green" or renewable products, energy and water conservation efforts, if there are visible "green" policies or teams in the workplace, and what products they purchase from other local businesses. Hamblen notes, “Purchasing from other local businesses is another form of sustainability. It not only reduces general carbon footprints, but allows money to circulate within our community supporting families and other businesses here.”

“The Sustainable Business Recognition Program application is a great guide to helping businesses identify where they can reduce their waste and increase their profits,” says Hamblen. The questions include: How much do you buy from local business? Do you use recycled/reused goods? Do you buy energy-saving appliances? “Questions like these are wonderful guides to help businesses know where to begin,” Hamblen adds.

When a switch to recycling and repurposing leads to more questions, the SCSWA is available to give presentations to local business owners who might like their staff to know more about how to achieve success in recycling.

