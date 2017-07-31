Jon "Bones" Jones Victory Came After Long Road Back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jon "Bones" Jones has reclaimed his UFC light heavyweight title by stopping Daniel Cormier on Saturday.

And it was a long road back after 2 1/2 years of drama for New York native who trains in Albuquerque.

Jones (23-1) was suspended by the UFC and had his title stripped due to his involvement in an Albuquerque hit-and-run accident in 2015.

A positive drug test knocked him out of UFC 200's main event and threw his career into crisis.

Unlike when Albuquerque's Holly Holm won the UFC bantamweight title two years ago, few elected officials in New Mexico openly congratulated Jones after his win.

Still, many Albuquerque residents celebrated the Jones victory and have compared him to the late boxing champion Johnny Tapia, who also led a troubled life.