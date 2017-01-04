Jones Selected To Chair New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

SANTA FE – Commissioner Sandy Jones was nominated to the position of Chairman of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission during the Commission’s first meeting of 2017, and Commission newcomer Cynthia Hall was nominated to serve as Vice Chair. Jones and Hall garnered unanimous approval from their fellow Commissioners.

Chairman Jones represents District 5, which is located in the southwestern quadrant of the state, and Vice-Chair Hall represents District 1, which includes much of Albuquerque.

Jones then took over the proceedings of the meeting, and the Commission went on to adopt the Annual Open Meeting Policy & Notice for 2017 as well as the adoption of the Annual Code of Conduct Policy for 2017 before hearing a number of cases on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

About the NMPRC

The NMPRC regulates public utilities, telecommunications companies and motor carriers operating in the State of New Mexico. It also administers the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the New Mexico Firefighters Training Academy in Socorro, N.M., and the Pipeline Safety Bureau.