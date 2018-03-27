Judge Orders Albuquerque To Pay For Records Law Violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has ruled the city of Albuquerque deliberately refused to follow the state public records law and must pay its former police records custodian.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the judge recently ruled the city owes Reynaldo Chavez $100 for each day he went without requested documents, which should have been received by June 2015.

Chavez's attorney, Thomas Grover, says that amount could exceed $100,000.

Chavez was fired from the police department in 2015. A whistleblower lawsuit he filed claims officials ordered him to withhold requested public records.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says Mayor Tim Keller's administration is reviewing policies and procedures to ensure transparency in the police department. He says the city is working to comply with the court order.