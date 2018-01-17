Judges, Employees File Suit To Reclaim Courthouse Recordings

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Judges and employees of a court in northwest New Mexico have filed a lawsuit against the state in an effort to reclaim secret audio recordings made in the courthouse by a former judge.

The Daily Times reports the four Aztec Magistrate Court judges and employees are asking the New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission to return the hundreds of hours of recordings that were made by former Judge Connie Johnston.

The suit claims the recordings contain information that includes intimate personal details and protected medical information. Commission executive director and general counsel Randall Roybal declined to comment on the case.

The New Mexico Supreme Court removed Johnston from office in October for misconduct that included the surreptitious recordings and abuse of her judicial power of contempt.