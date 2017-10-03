Jury Convicts Man In Drive-By Shooting Of 17-Year-Old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a 19-year-old Albuquerque man of first-degree murder in a 2015 drive-by shooting.

The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon and returned its verdict Tuesday morning against Esias Madrid in the shooting of a 17-year-old high school student.

Two other teens have already been sentenced in the case but prosecutors say Madrid was the person who shot and killed Jaydon Chavez-Silver as he attended a party at a home.

They say the shooting was in retaliation for a previous fight at the home but that Chavez-Silver was not the intended target.

Madrid did not testify or present any witnesses to testify on his behalf.

He is already serving a 16-year prison sentence for another killing.