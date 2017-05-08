Jury Selection Starts In Retrial Of Ex-Sheriff's Deputy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy accused in the 2014 shooting death of a fellow deputy during what authorities say stemmed from an alcohol-fueled argument.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that 99 potential jurors were summoned to appear in state district court in Las Cruces on Monday. A dozen will be selected to serve on the jury along with several alternates.

Jurors will have to decide if Tai Chan acted in self-defense or carried out a calculated murder when he shot and killed Jeremy Martin.

The shooting happened Oct. 28, 2014 at a hotel where the two were staying overnight after transporting prisoners to Arizona.

Chan's first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.

