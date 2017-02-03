Justice Daniels: If Funding Not Approved Criminal Cases Will Be Dismissed

New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels is warning that criminal cases will be dismissed if funding for juries is not approved soon.

Daniels reacted Thursday to a veto of emergency court funding to the judiciary by Gov. Susana Martinez.

The justice says money will run out to pay jurors in early March without new funding, shutting down jury trials and likely leading to dismissals based on the right to a speedy trial. The judiciary continues to seek funds from an executive board overseen by the governor and by separate legislative action.

The justice and district court judges described austerity measures that include canceled spending on court security, office supplies, travel expenses and clerks' office hours as well as widespread hiring delays.