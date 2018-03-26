Keeping Hope Alive

Commentary: We live in turbulent times. But as stormy as our days are, they still pale in comparison to what was going on in America fifty years ago in the month of April. Our nation was still reeling from the shocking loss of a youthful President barely five years earlier. That trauma was still hanging in the air. And suddenly, a new trauma was unleashed. In April of 1968, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was similarly struck down. And just months after the loss of Dr. King, the fallen President’s brother Robert would also suffer the same tragic fate as he campaigned for the White House.

These acts violated our nation’s sense of decency and hoped-for civility. They shook most everyone alive back then to their core. In the case of Dr. King, his loss was a tragic irony to what he preached: Non-violence. The very thing that he stood against was what claimed his life prematurely. This was almost more than many in our nation could bear. There were those who always feared for Dr. King’s safety as threats to him were well understood. But nothing can prepare a nation for something as what happened to him.

In a violent aftershock to the taking of Dr. King, many neighborhoods around America quickly erupted into riots and fires. Hurt, fury, anger, and frustration were unleashed. The hope for a better future that Dr. King preached for seemed to evaporate within the billowing smoke and flames and anger that raged in many cities.

People might disagree about what causes poverty and economic stress in a community. But whatever the causes, the bottom line is that poverty and impoverished communities continue to exist in America and little has been done to change that in many neighborhoods. Those troubled conditions result in a host of personal, family, community, and national problems. They breed a constant sense of despair and hopelessness. A fortunate few have found their way out. A great many others have not. Vast numbers of Americans remain shut out of a path of joining the wealth economy. Pulling one’s self up by bootstraps only works when there are enough good jobs in a community and good schools to help a person claim them. It is a cheap and too-easy excuse for an answer.

Changes in employment and the disappearance of many jobs are now adding to the economic misery of many Americans. These changes are not just affecting troubled neighborhoods but are reaching deeply into middle class America. This is all fundamentally transforming our nation in ways yet to be comprehended.

Living through times like 1968 leaves scars on anyone who experienced them. It leaves lasting effects that experiencers themselves never fully understand. There is a feeling of hurt and dismay that always lurks near.

When we are children, good parents try to protect the young from the horrors life can bring. But the hope of protection from life’s darkness is shattered when outside events such as the loss of a Dr. King shock their way through. One’s world view is forever changed after experiencing something first hand that nothing in their life prepared them for. The erected scenery of safety, hope, and trust in the outside world is shattered and can never fully be restored. Parents must ease their children into the real world and out of the fantasy of an always safe and sane one. There is no such place.

Dr. King’s message of opportunity, community, and the sacredness of life is his ongoing legacy. We honor him, as well as President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert, who all embodied a spirit of hope and faith and defiance of darkness in our world. We pray that America might be spared traumas like those felt in 1960's. But should storms appear, Dr. King gave us the pathway through: "We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope. No person has the right to rain on your dreams."