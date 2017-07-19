Knife-wielding Woman Suspected of Threatening Two at Las Cruces Convenience Store

Police arrested a woman suspected of arming herself with a knife and threatening two people at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

Destiny Harrison, 18, of the 4800 block of Calle de Nubes, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of an assault at the Bradley’s convenience store at 1260 El Paseo Rd. Officers quickly learned that the suspect, described as an African-American woman, was the passenger in silver Chevrolet Cavalier that left the scene.

Within minutes, officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-stop on Pecos Street near Foster Road. Harrison and the driver of the vehicle were both taken into custody.

Investigators learned that, about an hour earlier, the driver of the vehicle got into an argument with a clerk at the Bradley’s store. He returned at about 1 p.m., resumed the argument and allegedly made verbal threats to the store clerk before walking back to the Cavalier.

Investigators learned that when a store customer tried to copy the license plate number of Chevy Cavalier, Harrison exited the vehicle armed with a knife. Witnesses indicated that Harrison approached the customer and store clerk, and threatened both women. Harrison allegedly tried to remove the Cavalier’s license plate before she left in the vehicle.

Investigators obtaining consent to search the vehicle and recovered the knife Harrison is believed to have used.

Harrison was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond. No charges were filed against the driver.

Information from Las Cruces Police