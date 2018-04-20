Krikorian, 'Giant' In National Security Science, Dies At 97

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Nerses "Krik" Krikorian, who escaped the Armenian genocide as boy and later became a legend in the once-secret New Mexico city where the atomic bomb was developed, has died. He was 97.

Officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory have confirmed that Krikorian died Wednesday at his home in Los Alamos.

Born on a Turkish roadside in 1921, he and his family eventually found their way to the United States. After earning a chemistry degree, he began what would be an illustrious career that spanned decades.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that Krikorian was known for his science and security work and the impact he had on the lab and the community.

Lab Director Terry Wallace called Krikorian "a giant" in the world of national security science and said the lab is a better place because of him.