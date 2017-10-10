KRWG classical music host Leora Zeitlin garners national press women’s award

Leora Zeitlin, host of Intermezzo, KRWG’s classical music show, has been recognized by the National Federation of Press Women with a national award, her second in three years.

Zeitlin’s 2016 interview with New York-based soprano Adrienne Danrich and local music director Doug Weeks won first place in the 2017 New Mexico Press Women’s contest and was automatically entered into the national organization’s contest. Zeitlin’s interview placed second nationwide. The awards were given out at the organization’s national convention in September. Zeitlin also received a first place award from NFPW in 2014.

“I am thrilled to receive this recognition from the National Federation of Press Women, as well as from the New Mexico chapter,” Zeitlin said. “These are outstanding organizations of dedicated media professionals, and I am honored to be associated with both. Doug Weeks, music director at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, arranged the interview with Adrienne Danrich, who has amazing energy and talent. It was a delight to talk with them.”

The interview with Danrich and Weeks can be heard online at http://krwg.org/post/adrienne-danrich-brings-her-many-vocal-talents-st-paul-s.

Zeitlin hosts KRWG’s Intermezzo 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Friday. On Fridays, she takes listener requests. Zeitlin plays the full range of classical music, from Mozart to modern composers, and occasionally jazz, folk, Broadway and world music. She has been conducting interviews with musicians performing in the area since she created “Intermezzo” in 2000.

Danrich will be back in Las Cruces performing at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Griggs St. Admission is free.

NFPW is a nationwide organization of women and men pursuing careers across the communications spectrum, including print and electronic journalism, freelancing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio and television. NFPW received 478 entries at the national level in a wide variety of categories. Only first-place winning entries at the state affiliate level are eligible to enter the national contest.