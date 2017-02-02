Lamar Medal for Higher Education Presented to Woody Hunt

Last week in Austin, Mr. Woody Hunt of El Paso, Texas, received the prestigious Mirabeau B. Lamar Medal, which is awarded to individuals, foundations, and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to higher education in the State of Texas. The Lamar Medal, which was created in 1977, is presented each year by members of the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors, the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, and the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Mr. Hunt, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hunt Companies and its affiliated companies, was nominated by Dr. Diana Natalicio, President of The University of Texas at El Paso.

“Woody has been a tireless advocate for quality education as an essential ingredient for building prosperity and quality of life. He is truly dedicated to the importance and power of education,” said Dr. Natalicio during the presentation of the medal.

Mr. Hunt and his wife Gayle founded the Hunt Family Foundation in 1987. Since 2004, the Hunt Family Foundation has granted, or committed, $55 million towards higher education including, but not limited to, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, New Mexico State University, and the El Paso Community College. In addition, Mr. Hunt has provided guidance to numerous organizations, including The University of Texas System Board of Regents, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Select Commission on Higher Education and Global Competitiveness, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for Complete College America.

In accepting the award, Mr. Hunt stated, “If we are to remain globally competitive as a state and if we are to develop a sustainable economic future in Texas, then we must have educational attainment levels that meet the needs of globally competitive jobs.”

Also participating in presenting the award to Mr. Hunt with Dr. Natalicio were Dr. Richard Lange, President of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Dr. William Serrata, President of the El Paso County Community College District.