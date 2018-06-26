Las Cruces Area Animal Services Center Receives Grant

Las Cruces, NM – The Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley (ASCMV) has received a new $77,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Here is a statement provided by the ASCMV:

The grant has been earmarked to support the daily operations of ASCMV so they can continue helping homeless pets in Las Cruces, NM and all of Dona Ana County.

More specifically, the ASCMV shelter operations grant is designed to enhance the treatment of sick animals by drastically improving the area where they are being treated. The grant will help build a new shelter infirmary area separate from the adoptions area to provide a quiet place for animals to recover while under veterinary care by securing a concrete slab and 40 additional kennels for an outside area where the animals can get fresh air and proper care.

“We can’t express enough the thanks we have to PetSmart Charities for awarding this grant to the ASCMV. We will finally be able to demolish the old house West of the shelter and utilize the area to care for animals the best we can.” Said Clint Thacker, Executive Director of the ASCMV.

In the field of animal welfare, grant funding to support shelter operations and improvements can be challenging to come by. That’s why PetSmart Charities created this stream of funding that supports an animal welfare organization’s core sheltering operations and practices with a focus on programs that are both innovative and sustainable.

“The Animal Service Center of Mesilla Valley is working hard to provide the best resources and care for pets in need in Las Cruces and surrounding areas,” said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “We hope this shelter operations grant will enhance pets’ experience within the shelter and provide further comfort in their journey to find a forever family.”

Shelter Operations is just one of PetSmart Charities’ seven grant categories designed to support nonprofits that share a commitment to finding lifelong loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets closer together.

