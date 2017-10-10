Las Cruces-Area Boy Misktaken As Intruder, Shot In The Back

A 36-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend, accused of shooting her 12-year-old cousin in the back.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 9200 block of El Centro just before midnight on Oct. 7 after the suspect called 911 to report the shooting.

Detectives handling the case say Tanya Croll reportedly heard a noise coming from the kitchen and thought her cousin “was an intruder.” Croll was armed with a 9 millimeter handgun, which she allegedly fired at least once toward her cousin. The victim said he was reaching inside the refrigerator for something to eat and a soda.

The boy was airlifted to an El Paso-area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Croll told detectives she had “four or five sips of moonshine” before the shooting. She was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon. She is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center, pending arraignment.

