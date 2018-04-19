Las Cruces-Area Candidate Announces Run For Public Regulation Commission Seat

LAS CRUCES- Chris Mathys has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for a seat on the Public Regulation Commission. Here is a statement from the Mathys campaign:

Chris Mathys is a Las Cruces businessman and has qualified to run for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. Chris is running as a conservative republican in the June 5, 2018 primary where he will face retired electrician, Joseph Bizzell and former PRC member Ben Hall.

Chris is the only candidate with all three qualifying components for the PRC : experience, knowledge of PRC issues and conservative republican values.

Experience and Education:

Chris has the most extensive background bringing over 30 years of experience as the owner of Mathys Properties in Las Cruces and Oro Financial in Fresno. Chris is a qualifying real estate broker and general contractor. His company has funded commercial loans to small business owners for the last 30 years. Chris earned his MBA from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico and his BA from Fresno State.

Knowledge of PRC issues:

As a member of the Fresno City Council, Chris regulated thousands of miles of power lines and oversaw municipal utility rates. He fought city bureaucrats successfully and forced the city to pay millions of dollars in refunds for excessive water rates. Chris was one of seven members who regulated a 650 member fire department and emergency paramedic services. Chris also oversaw pipeline construction, building of city water wells, and sewer plants. Most importantly, he resolved customer complaints against public utilities for services and billing issues.

Conservative republican

Chris is a principled conservative and will never apologize for being a conservative republican. Chris will always remain firm in his Love for God, Family, and Country. Chris has a solemn duty to adhere to the United States Constitution. Chris will publicly advocate for protecting the life of the unborn children and every American’s Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Chris’ community service includes being an United States Army Veteran, and a member of the national Knights of Columbus, fraternal organization. He serves as an usher at the San Albino Church in Mesilla.