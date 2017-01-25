Las Cruces-Area Group Will Sing To Your Valentine

Fred Martino interviews Mel Adkins of the Cactus Chords

Since 2009, the Cactus Chords have entertained hundreds of people in Las Cruces and El Paso. Dedicated to enhancing the lives of others through the music of barbershop. Their venues have included numerous Assisted Living and Nursing Care Centers, the VA Hospital in El Paso, the Cancer Treatment Center in Las Cruces, civic clubs, churches, homes and Special Events at the Las Cruces Events Center and the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum. The Chords performed for the first annual Real Men Sing Concert sponsored by NMSU Choral Music Department and the 2016 Senior Expo in Albuquerque. They were awarded three Doña Ana Senior Olympics medals and were named the 2016 gold medalists in the New Mexico Senior Olympics Talent Competition in the 65+ class.

The Chords are available (fee) to entertain your social, civic or special events activities. Contact us by phone or e-mail: 605 212-7508 or s.litts2011@gmail.com.

The quartet includes the tenor, John Phillips, tenor; Larry Courter, Lead; Mel Adkins, Baritone and Steve Litts, Bass.