Las Cruces-Area Man Charged With Making Threat Against Deputy

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Mesilla Park man Friday for allegedly making threats to a 911 operator that he was going to kill a deputy.

Franklin Beard, 35, was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. in a residential area off Calle de las Margaritas.

According to the arrest warrant, Beard called 911 and reportedly warned an operator that he was going to kill a sheriff’s deputy if he didn’t “stop messing with me.”

Beard reportedly mentioned the deputy by name.

Recent dispatch notes indicate Beard was stopped by the same deputy two separate times in May and June of this year.

After his arrest Friday morning, Beard was transported to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department for questioning and then taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where he was booked without bond on charges of making telephone treats.

At the time of his arrest, Beard also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Information from Dona Ana County