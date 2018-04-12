Las Cruces-Area May Arts Events

The Doña Ana Arts Council’s (DAAC) Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado, Suites B – D, in Mesilla, is the home to a broad range of special events. May is filled with programs such as Get ArtRageous! two-hour art classes, musical performances, including the new Casa Concerts, Feed Your Mind cultural series seminars, and Promoting Art in the Mesilla Valley presentations. In addition, DAAC sometimes hosts events at other locations, such as the Santa Fe Opera Concert at Good Samaritan on May 1.

The DAAC Arts & Cultural Center is located in the Bulletin Plaza, next to Paisano Café, at 1740 Calle de Mercado, Suites B-D in Mesilla, NM. For additional information on any of these events, go to www.daarts.org or call (575) 523-6403.

Tuesday, May 1, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe Opera Spring Concert

Good Samaritan Auditorium, 3011 Buena Vida Circle

Free

Free public performance of “Trinity,” an original, one-act opera featuring young artists from the Opera’s Apprentice Program for Singers. The performers for this concert are Adelaide Boedecker, soprano; Corries Stalling, mezzo-soprano; Elliot Paige, tenor; and Jorge Espino, baritone.

“Trinity” is set in southern New Mexico in the present day and during World War II and is presented this spring in association with “Doctor Atomic,” one of the five operas featured in the 2018 festival season.

Admission is free for this 45-minute performance. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.

Wednesday, May 2, 2 – 4 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Get ArtRageous! art class: Alcohol Ink on Yupo Paper with Rachel Courtney

Note: The 5:30 p.m. class is full; there is currently space in the 2 – 4 p.m. class

$30 includes all materials and light refreshments.

Thursday, May 3, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Feed Your Mind! Cultural Seminar Series: The Fine Art of Craft Beer with Stuart Munson-McGee, Chemistry Professor at NMSU

$20 for the individual class. Included for those registered for the series.

4:30 – 5:30 Social Hour; 5:30 – 7 p.m. seminar

Wednesday, May 9, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Get ArtRageous! art class: “Mosaic on a garden rock” with Linda Elkins

$30 includes all materials and light refreshments.

Thursday, May 10, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Feed Your Mind! Cultural Seminar Series: “Impressionism” Part 4 with Kathleen Key, art historian

$20 for the individual class. Included for those registered for the series.

4:30 – 5:30 Social Hour; 5:30 – 7 p.m. seminar

Friday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Casa Concert with The Hard Road Trio

$20 at the door or buy tickets on-line at daarts.org.

Saturday, May 12, 4 – 7 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Free

10 to 10 ArtsHop: 12 Hours of Art in Las Cruces Every Second Saturday

Opening artist’s reception for Tiffany Figueroa, abstract artist.

Wednesday, May 16, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Get ArtRageous! art class: “Simple Block Printing” with Laurel Weathersbee

$30 includes all materials and light refreshments.

Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Casa Concert with Euterpe, Flamenco guitar and percussion. This sensational group from El Paso/Juarez recently played at the Las Cruces Arts Fair at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

$20 at the door or on-line at daarts.org

Wednesday, May 23, 2 – 4 p.m., class repeated 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Get ArtRageous! art class: using acrylics to paint still life pears with Sally Quillin

$30 includes all materials and light refreshments.

Thursday, May 24, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Free; RSVP with the Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce

Las Cruces Chamber After Hours hosted by the Doña Ana Arts Council and The Las Cruces Bulletin in the Bulletin Plaza courtyard.

Friday, May 25, 12 noon

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Free

Promoting Art in the Mesilla Valley Speakers Series: “Murals of Las Cruces” with Norma Hartell, director of murals with the City of Las Cruces and Peter Kopp, NMSU History Department. Brown Bag lunches welcome. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, May 30, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado

Ticketed

Get ArtRageous! art class: “Shibori Silk Scarf” with Linda Elkins

$30 includes all materials and light refreshments.

The Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) works in partnership with community groups, local, state, and national governmental agencies, and other nonprofit arts organizations to meet the arts and cultural needs of the southern New Mexico community through a diversity of initiatives and services. The Doña Ana Arts Council is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization.

Tickets and more information may be found at www.daarts.org or by calling (575) 523-6403.