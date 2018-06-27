Las Cruces Area Rape Suspect Identified Through DNA Match

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, investigating an alleged rape incident that was reported last summer, have arrested a suspect whose DNA evidence was linked to his identity in a national criminal database.

According to court records, a woman was hosting a garage sale off Doña Ana Road on June 24, 2017. The woman said two men who had previously been at her sale returned a short time afterward, claiming to have left a cell phone in her home. The woman reportedly let the two men inside to retrieve the phone and was sexually assaulted by one of the men while the other “stood watch.”

Last month, a DNA match from evidence collected during the investigation linked Encarnacion Salinas, 40, to the incident. His photo was part of a lineup that was then shown to the victim, who was able to positively identify him.

Monday, sheriff’s deputies located Salinas at his parents’ home in Hatch. He was arrested and charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration and one count of false imprisonment.

Prosecutors with the Third Judicial District Attorney’s office requested he be held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond pending a pretrial detention hearing, which was granted. The hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Information from Doña Ana County