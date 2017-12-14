Las Cruces-Area Students Work To Save The Planet

It’s a bright, crisp Wednesday morning and Recycling Coordinator Tarkeysha Burton from the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) is hosting a “tabling” event in the cafeteria at Gadsden High School. Her recycling partner, Irene Holguin, Director of Keep Doña Ana County Beautiful (KDACB), is right by her side and busy responding to recycling questions from Gadsden High School students.

They are both on the go as students enter the cafeteria and head to the table to see what the excitement is about. Soon they are crowding in and asking questions about recycling at school and at home; while Burton and Holguin hand out t-shirts, recycling mugs, pencils made of recycled denim and currency, and other recycled goodies to help bump up the recycling buzz at the school.

Burton explains, “It’s important to engage with the students so that they understand that recycling and diverting reusable materials from the waste stream is important. We also want students to see that their effort is appreciated.”

Gadsden has even launched its own Green Team of educators who are passionate recyclers and believe they can make an environmental difference by encouraging students to jump on board.

Laura Romero, a junior at Gadsden, explains her enthusiasm for recycling: “We really CAN save the planet! Recycling just makes everything better. I talked to my Mom and we started recycling at my house. That’s five people who are recycling now who didn’t used to.”

Her friend, Alma Hernandez, also a junior, echos the sentiment, explaining “When we recycle, we’re not polluting and we’re not endangering wildlife like people who just dump things illegally in the desert. Some students are really involved and Ms. Hart (her English III teacher) adds recycling information into class projects.”

“Tabling at lunch is a great opportunity for Gadsden High students to learn about their new recycling program, as well as other resources available to them and their families,” adds Burton. “Not only do we want them to know how to Recycle Right, but also to take pride in their community and promote volunteerism through graffiti abatment projects and community litter cleanups.”

