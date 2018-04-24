Las Cruces Armed Security Guard Fends Off Suspect Who Brandished Knife

A private security guard, threatened by a 33-year-old man suspected of being intoxicated and armed with a large knife, drew his gun before taking the suspect into custody during an early-morning incident Sunday at De La Vega’s Pecan Grill.

Rene A. McPherson II, 33, of 301 N. Roadrunner Parkway, is charged with a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault.

At about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, April 22, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance involving security guards and an intoxicated man at De La Vega’s Pecan Grill, at 500 S. Telshor Blvd. Officers arrived to find that two security guards had detained McPherson in the parking lot.

Investigators learned that McPherson had consumed several drinks at Hotel Encanto before driving himself to De La Vega’s. Witnesses described McPherson as stumbling as he walked toward the front door of De La Vega’s.

Investigators determined that a private security guard, working for Security Concepts, was manning the front door and noticed that McPherson appeared highly intoxicated. The security guard asked McPherson if he had already been consuming alcohol to which the suspect acknowledged he had. When McPherson was denied entry into De La Vega’s, he apparently became aggressive and challenged the security guard.

Investigators learned that McPherson then retrieved a large folding knife from his front pocket and held it to his side. That prompted the security guard to draw his firearm while giving commands for McPherson to drop the knife. As McPherson put the knife back into his pocket and began walking away, he was pepper-sprayed by one of the two security guards who then took him into custody before officers arrived on scene.

Officers located a large folding knife, approximately 9.5 inches long, from McPherson’s right-front pant pocket.

McPherson was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police