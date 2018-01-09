Las Cruces Arts Fair returns for eighth year: March 16 - 18

The Doña Ana Arts Council’s (DAAC) Las Cruces Arts Fair, the area’s most expansive collection of fine art, returns for the eighth year to the Las Cruces Convention Center March 16 through 18. One hundred artists from across the country, some returning favorites and other first-time exhibitors, will offer work in numerous categories, including fiber arts, jewelry, mixed media (including creations made from recycled materials), prints/photography, porcelain/pottery/glass, painting/drawing and woodwork/ metalwork/sculpture. Award-winning local artist, Nancy Frost Begin, will be the featured artist at this year’s event.

The fair kicks off Friday evening, March 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., giving collectors the first opportunity to see and buy work directly from the artists. The Las Cruces Arts Fair continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be entertainment Friday evening and Saturday and food and beverages will be available to purchase.

In addition, each exhibiting artist will contribute an item to a silent auction, which will close Sunday at 2 p.m. All fair proceeds benefit DAAC’s many children’s art programs.

For the second year, a Quick Art contest will be part of the fair, giving spectators the chance to see artists create a work of art on the spot, then buy the newly-crafted work by silent auction. New this year will be the youth Quick Art contest for artists aged 18 and under. Interested artists should contact DAAC for details on registering. Space in each category is limited to twenty artists. Adult Quick Art will be at 11 am – 12 noon Sunday, followed by youth Quick Art from 1 – 1:30 pm.

Admission is $10 for any 2 days: Friday evening, Saturday, or Sunday. Advance tickets may be purchased at the discounted price of 2 for $15 through March 16, and are available at Hold My Ticket, at the Cutter Gallery, 2640 El Paseo Rd, or at the DAAC office, 1740 Calle de Mercado, Suite B-D. Children aged 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information, go to www.daarts.org , email admin@daarts.org or call the DAAC office at (575) 523-6403.