Las Cruces, NM — Planning a large event like a wedding or a quinceañera can be a lot of work, but the planning is simplified by attending the Las Cruces Bridal & Special Events Showcase at the Las Cruces Convention Center, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 29. This annual event brings together a wide range of products and services for weddings, special events, and more. Attendees can enjoy tasty samples from area caterers, get planning ideas, meet DJs, and take in a fashion show for the latest in prom, quinceañera and wedding couture and hair styling!

A wide array of local businesses and service providers will be onsite to present options and ideas for event planning. Wedding photographers, caterers, venue representatives, limousine companies, travel professionals, rental companies, DJ services, dressmakers, tuxedo rentals, and so much more will be represented. A highlight of the Las Cruces Bridal & Special Events Showcase is always the fashion show, with models showcasing the latest dress and tuxedo styles, as well as the handiwork of local hair and makeup stylists.

“This is such an awesome showcase for anyone that’s planning on putting together any kind of large celebration,” says event organizer Staci Mays of Las Cruces Event Planning. “This showcase puts everything you need under one roof, and the contacts you can make are unbeatable.”

The event will support the Las Cruces Butterfly Dress Project by giving free admission to anyone that donates a gently used prom dress or event gown. This organization provides free dream prom dresses for area high-school girls.

The Las Cruces Bridal & Special Events Showcase is presented by the Las Cruces Bulletin, Las Cruces Event Planning, and the Las Cruces Convention Center. Tickets are $5 in advance at Renee’s Bridal, Enchanted Occasions, or at www.LasCrucesBridalShowcase.com. Admission will be $7 at the door on the day of the event.