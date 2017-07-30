Las Cruces church explosions remain mystery after 2 years

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Two years after small explosions outside two churches stirred a scare in Las Cruces the case remains a mystery.

The FBI wants to remind the public it is still looking for tips.

On Aug. 2, 2015, explosive devices detonated at Calvary Baptist Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church. Nobody was injured.

On Aug. 14, 2015, an undetonated device was found near the entrance of First Presbyterian Church. Investigators believe this device was placed within hours of the other two devices

Shortly after, the FBI released a video of a person of interest. In the video, a man is seen walking through the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church around the time of the explosion there.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com