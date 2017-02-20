Las Cruces City Council To Vote On Opposition To Border Wall

The Las Cruces City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution expressing opposition to President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The resolution by Mayor Pro Tem Greg Smith contends a border wall would harm the area's economy by hurting its relationship with Mexico.

It also would ask federal authorities to find a more effective way to address concerns over illegal immigration.

Trump's plan to build a border wall is a key feature in a larger effort by the president to toughen up immigration enforcement.

There are currently about 700 miles of pedestrian fencing and vehicle barriers along the 2,000-mile border between Mexico and the United States.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.