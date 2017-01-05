Las Cruces City Council Won't Seek Higher Fees For Public Records

Las Cruces city councilors have decided against pursuing a change in state law that would have resulted in higher fees for public access to government records.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the 5-2 vote came Tuesday during the council's meeting.

City staffers were seeking permission to push the state Legislature for a change that would allow Las Cruces to charge — up to $100 per request — for time spent for fulfilling record requests under the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act.

Officials say Las Cruces has seen a four-fold increase in requests for public records in just three years.

City Manager Stuart Ed says the city is taking steps to become more open-records friendly, such as posting more data online so fewer requests are needed.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.