Las Cruces city survey online through March 10

Las Cruces residents have a chance to participate in the third survey the City of Las Cruces has commissioned to receive opinions on community characteristics, the government of the city and your ability to participate in local city government decision making. Survey questions include how respondents would rate Las Cruces as a place to live, raise children, work and retire. Other topics include public safety, employment and housing opportunities.

Those who fill out the survey will remain confidential and the results will assist Las Cruces city government in planning for the future.

“What’s exciting this year for us is the opportunity to open the survey to all the residents of Las Cruces,” said Jamey Rickman, Council and Constituent Services coordinator. Rickman explained that for the past two times the survey was conducted, only a random sample of residents was selected to take the survey, which is common for this type of input instrument. However, this year, the company conducting the survey added an opt-in option in which anyone with access to a computer and the internet can participate.

“We are looking for your opinions on community characteristics, the government of the city and your ability to participate in local city government decision making,” Rickman said, explaining that the survey asks questions about safety, mobility in the community, the natural environment, the built environment, the local economy, and opportunities for recreation, wellness, education, enrichment and community engagement.

The City of Las Cruces commissioned the survey from the National Research Center, a company that conducts similar surveys for municipalities throughout the country. The company is affiliated with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). The first survey was done in 2012-2013, and served to provide benchmark data of resident opinions. The second survey was conducted in 2014-2015. Both surveys can be found on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org with keyword search citizen survey.

Those who would like to participate in the survey but don’t have a computer may use the computers at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. Results of the 2016-2017 survey will be available later this year. The survey has been available since early January. The online survey will close on March 10. Anyone with questions about the surveys is encouraged to contact Rickman at 541-2192 or at jrickman@las-cruces.org.