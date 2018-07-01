Las Cruces Considers Water Rate Hike

On June 14th the Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Board of Commissioners heard recommendations from the Chair of the Utility Customer Advisory Group (UCAG) Ad Hoc Committee regarding a water rate review. After more than a year of studying water rates, UCAG Chair, Eugene Suttmiller, presented a letter from the UCAG Committee recommending a “full cost” rate increase.

During the course of reviewing current LCU water rates, UCAG committee members unanimously deemed it necessary that LCU increase water rates in order to meet the current costs of providing services to customers. The committee then narrowed the possibilities of increasing rates to two options to present to the LCU Board:

A full cost option, which would increase bills by approximately $5.89 per month (24%) for the average residential water customer using 10,000 gallons. The result will be a monthly bill of $33.44, or

A three-year rate increase phase-in plan, which would result in a $2.25 (15%) rate increase the first year for the average residential water customer using 10,000 gallons, followed by $1.78 (4%) rate increase the second year and a $1.97 (4%) increase the third year of the phase-in. The result will be a monthly bill of $33.55.

The LCU Board accepted the UCAG’s recommendation letter at its June 2018 meeting. At its upcoming July 12th meeting, the Board will consider adopting a resolution that accepts the UCAG’s full cost recommendation or it may decide that the phase-in option is the appropriate course to take. The adopted Board’s resolution will then be submitted to the City Council for its approval or rejection. If Council does not agree with the LCU Board’s recommendation, it will be remanded back to the LCU Board for further consideration.

GOOD TO KNOW:

• It’s been almost 10 years since since the last water rate increase in Las Cruces;

• LCU must increase rates by $3.8 million annually to meet the current costs of

providing services to customers;

• The average residential monthly water bill today in Las Cruces is $27.55 for 10,000 gallons;

• If the full cost option is adopted, the monthly water bill for the same average resident, will increase to $33.44; and

• LCU is not funded by tax dollars; instead this City department recovers the cost of providing services through monthly billing to customers.

All documents associated with the water rate review process are located at www.las-cruces.org, and then simply search for “UCAG.” Customers may also email the UCAG Committee at ucag@las.cruces.org.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities. You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.