Las Cruces: Contruction Project Will Beautify Busy Roadway

A $7.5 million construction project is in the works at the intersection of North Main (US Hwy 70), Spitz Avenue, Three Crosses Avenue and Solano Drive in central Las Cruces. North Main is not just a street in Las Cruces; it’s also a state and federal highway. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is the lead agency on this project constructing street and drainage improvements; but City Departments and other agencies are also involved.

When it’s finished, it will also be beautiful. The City of Las Cruces has partnered with NMDOT to assist with the design of landscape aesthetics including a handsome 20-foot earth tone gravity wall system (to replace the current failing retention wall) and providing ongoing care and nurturing of the native plantings in the medians. The visual impact of this location is most important, as an estimated 30,000 vehicles drive past the site daily.

“This is a quality of place issue,” explains City Manager Stuart C. Ed. “Las Cruces is a vibrant, beautiful community and it is critical that the City supports upgrades and emphasizes beautification projects wherever possible.”

“This quarter mile stretch of road marks the final phase of NMDOT improvements to the US-70 corridor that have been in the works since 1998,” explains Trent Doolittle, P.E., NMDOT District 1 Engineer. “Through each of the phases, the NMDOT and the City have worked closely and partnered to address utility and roadway construction while ensuring a safe and aesthetically pleasing corridor. This partnering is also visible at the recently constructed Missouri, Avenida de Mesilla, and Motel bridges.”

While the streets along the North Main intersection of roads are being aligned and effective flood water controls constructed, underground utilities - including water, sewer and electric - are being relocated or upgraded and replaced so the new roads do not have to be torn up again for decades to make those anticipated repairs. The project requires coordination with Las Cruces Utilities and El Paso Electric Company while NMDOT contractor Albuquerque Underground, Inc. is reconstructing and widening roads. A storm water retention pond is also under construction, and medians are being rebuilt and landscaped.

This is clearly a huge, coordinated project expected to be completed next summer.

“Phoenix and Albuquerque recognize the importance of visual impact along their highways,” Ed notes, “and when Las Cruces can partner with local and state agencies, leverage external funding, and incorporate multi-jurisdictional partnerships to help make this community even more vital, we will make every effort to do so.”

Ed adds, “In the end, this type of attention to beautification is also an economic development issue. We want guests and potential new businesses to see Las Cruces in the light that we see Las Cruces: a beautiful place to live and play, raise and educate kids, work and establish new business. The City is most pleased about coordinating with NMDOT on this project; we plan to continue building our community’s quality of place.”

Suzanne Michaels provides this content on behalf of Las Cruces Utilities