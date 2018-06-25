KRWG

Las Cruces Cooling Stations Open Through Thursday

By city of las cruces 7 hours ago

The National Weather Service is keeping triple-digit temperatures in its forecast through Thursday, so the City of Las Cruces will keep its five cooling stations open through then.

A cooling station is a place that offers temporary shelter from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents, and the general public.

The cooling stations are:

The cooling stations will be open weekdays until 8 p.m.