Las Cruces Couple Arrested After Woman’s Son Tests Positive For Meth

A Las Cruces couple is suspected of child abuse after the woman’s 7-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine.

Melanie A. Merlot, 32, and Skip H. Valenzuela, 37, both of 2775 Roadrunner Parkway, are charged with one count each of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Las Cruces Police investigators learned from Child Protective Services that Merlot’s 7-year-old son, who lives with his mother part-time, tested positive for methamphetamine on or about April 7. The young boy’s father voluntarily consented to a drug test on April 13 and those results were negative. CPS indicated that Merlot initially refused to submit to a drug test.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the apartment shared by Merlot and Valenzuela, her live-in boyfriend. Inside the apartment investigators located narcotics and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine and heroin.

Merlot and Valenzuela were both arrested Monday, May 8, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Information from Las Cruces Police