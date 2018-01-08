Las Cruces Crash Victim Identified

The woman who died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a building on south Motel Boulevard has been identified as 63-year-old Jennifer Nelson of Las Cruces.

Nelson was driving a 2012 Chevy Equinox south on Motel Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Roadrunner Lane. The vehicle continued traveling south through an undeveloped lot until it struck the northeast corner of Richie’s Upholstery at 257 S. Motel Blvd.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to the call shortly after noon on Friday, Jan. 5.

Nelson was unresponsive and CPR was initiated by a witness to the crash. Upon arrival, Las Cruces firefighters and paramedics with American Medical Response continued to provide CPR. Nelson was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Las Cruces police believe Nelson likely suffered a medical condition that led to the crash.

Nelson was the sole occupant of the vehicle. No other injuries were reported and there was relatively minimal damage to the business.



Information from Las Cruces Police