Las Cruces Crime Stoppers Seeks ID of Suspect Captured on Video

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect responsible for illegally using credit cards that were stolen during an auto burglary.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance at the Walmart Supercenter on south Valley Drive. Police have identified a white pickup initially thought to be used by the suspect. However, investigators have determined that the white pickup was not used by the suspect.

The suspect appears to be Hispanic with a stocky build, bald with a mustache and goatee. Video appears to show him with a bandage or wrap around his right hand.

Investigators learned that on March 20, between 9 and 9:30 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle parked at the Sherwin Williams store at 1681 E. Lohman Avenue. Stolen from the vehicle was a wallet containing several credit cards.

The cards were subsequently used at several stores including the Walmart store shortly before midnight the same day.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police