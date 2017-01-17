Las Cruces Crime Stoppers Seeks Suspect in Redbox Auto Burglaries

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of burglarizing vehicles that are parked briefly near Redbox kiosks.

The suspect, driving what appears to be a tan Chevrolet Uplander, parks his vehicle near a Redbox and waits for a customer to park nearby and approach the kiosk. When the Redbox customer is distracted with a transaction, the suspect enters the customer’s unlocked vehicle and steals valuables that are within reach.

Las Cruces Police know of at least two incidents since Jan. 1. Both incidents have occurred at the Redbox kiosk outside the McDonald’s restaurant on El Paseo Drive. In one incident, the suspect stole a purse and later, fraudulently, cashed a check that was stolen.

Surveillance video has captured images of the suspect and the Chevy Uplander.

The suspect appears to be 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build. He has been seen driving the Uplander that has no hubcaps, rims that are all black and windows that are tinted.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect, or information on where the Chevy Uplander might be, is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police