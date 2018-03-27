Las Cruces Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Child Abuse Prevention Expo Set for April 7

The Las Cruces Police Department’s Victims’ Assistance Unit will join several area organizations and programs April 7 in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Child Abuse Prevention Month with an Expo and Walk at Young Park. Here is the information provided by the LCPD:

The Expo and Walk are being held in conjunction with Child Abuse Awareness Week sponsored by the Children, Youth and Families Department.

The Expo and Walk is in memory of victims of violent crimes. Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. at Young Park. The Expo and Walk are both free, and the public is invited to visit with exhibitors and participate in various activities. The Expo also offers free food for attendees.

The Crime Victims’ Memorial Walk will begin shortly after opening ceremonies. All victims of violent crimes, and family and friends of victims of crimes, are encouraged to attend the Expo which will run until 1 p.m.

The National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Child Prevention Month are sponsored locally by Victims’ Assistance Units from the Las Cruces Police Department, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office; the Children, Youth and Families Department; the Mesilla Valley DWI Resource Center; Families and Youth Inc.; La Casa; La Pinon Sexual Assault Recovery Services; Alpha Phi Sigma; and the City of Las Cruces.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Month is observed each April by the Office for Victims of Crimes, a component of the Office of Justice Programs in the Department of Justice. Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities are intended to engage the community and raise awareness of the rights and interests of crime victims.

Information from NMSU