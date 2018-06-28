Las Cruces Deactivates Cooling Stations

The National Weather Service forecast through July 4 has temperatures in Las Cruces below 100 degrees with the possibility of precipitation.
As a result, the City of Las Cruces deactivated its five cooling stations after 8 p.m. Thursday.
The cooling stations are:
- Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell St. (575/528-2455)
- Henry R. Benavidez Community Center ,1045 McClure Rd. (575/541-2006)
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563)
- Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000)
- Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr. (575/528-3151)
A cooling station is a place that offers temporary shelter from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents, and the general public.
The cooling stations will reopen as circumstances dictate.