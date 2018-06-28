Las Cruces Deactivates Cooling Stations

The National Weather Service forecast through July 4 has temperatures in Las Cruces below 100 degrees with the possibility of precipitation.

As a result, the City of Las Cruces deactivated its five cooling stations after 8 p.m. Thursday.

A cooling station is a place that offers temporary shelter from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents, and the general public.

The cooling stations will reopen as circumstances dictate.