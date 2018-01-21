Las Cruces Dist. 3 City Councilor Gabe Vasquez to Hold Resident Meeting

District Three City Councilor Gabe Vasquez is conducting his first resident meeting in January which will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and hosted in partnership with Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St.

The meeting will focus on community policing and neighborhood safety, in addition to the partnership with Lynn Middle School as a community school.

“I’m eager to start 2018 by engaging District 3 residents to address the priorities that are important to them,” Vasquez said. “I heard from many District 3 residents that public safety was one of their top concerns, so I'd like to talk about proactive ways we can all make our community safer for our families and children, and give District 3 residents an opportunity to ask questions to local law enforcement. I plan to have additional meetings throughout the year covering various other priority issues in different parts of the district so that everyone will have an opportunity to participate and join the discussion to make our community better.”

For more information or if anyone has any questions, contact the City’s Community Outreach Office by phone at 575/541-2192 or by email at jrickman@las-cruces.org.