Las Cruces Establishes Email Address for Customer Input

Las Cruces residents, businesses and visitors can now provide their input about how city government responds to their needs, through the new PEAK Performance initiative. Here is the information provided by the city.

A new email address: qualityofplace@las-cruces.org has been established for customers who conduct business with the City. Residents, businesses and visitors to Las Cruces can use the email address to share ideas and concerns about City government’s ability to meet customer demands.

“We are asking the community what it is they want to experience from us, what is it that they need from us to create that quality of place for them to thrive,” City Manager Stuart C. Ed said. “It is a much more customer-focused approach. It’s also measuring success.”

PEAK Performance, an acronym which stands for: Performing Mission, Evaluate Measures, Assess Outcomes, and Keep Climbing, is part of a new strategic plan that was adopted last summer by the Las Cruces City Council. A major goal of PEAK Performance is for every associate within City government’s organization to view everything they do from the customer’s perspective.

The performance-based model will strive to make City government more efficient, effective and transparent. It is a significantly positive change in the way City government has conducted business. Each of the City’s 13 departments are expected to implement the new performance model by the end of 2018.

Information about PEAK Performance can be found online at: www.las-cruces.org, on the home page under “Hot Topics.”

