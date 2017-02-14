Las Cruces Father Charged with Child Abuse after Crashing into Car Carrying Son

A Las Cruces man suspected of intentionally crashing into a vehicle that was carrying his girlfriend and their 4-year-old son has been charged with child abuse, amongst other charges.

Orlando Torres, 22, of the 2400 block of east Idaho Avenue, is charged with one count of child abuse, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage to property. The child abuse charge is a third-degree felony count. The remaining three charges are fourth-degree felonies.

Las Cruces Police detectives learned that Torres and his 23-year-old girlfriend got into an argument on Feb. 3. Shortly after the woman called a friend and asked for a ride, Torres drove up and tried to prevent his girlfriend from leaving.

When the two women and Torres’ 4-year-old son left the parking lot in a white Dodge Journey, Torres aggressively followed in his Nissan Altima. As the two women drove toward the Las Cruces Police Department, Torres intentionally crashed into the Journey, exited his vehicle and punched the windshield while ordering his girlfriend to get out of the car.

The women drove off and, near the intersection of Spruce and Walnut, Torres again crashed into the Dodge Journey. The women eventually drove to the police department where they filed a report.

The women and 4-year-old boy were not physically injured during the incident.

Torres was arrested Feb. 6 and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He posted bond the following day.

